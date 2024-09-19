© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit Bike Share increases access in Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT
Summit Bike Share opened a new station in September near Park City Hospital.
Summit County
/
Facebook
Summit Bike Share opened a new station in September near Park City Hospital.

Summit Bike Share has added a new station in Summit County.

With a new station at the Park City Hospital, Summit Bike Share now offers 23 locations where locals and visitors can pick up and rent e-bikes.

In May, the bike share announced plans for four new locations in Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Stops would be added at the hospital, Lincoln Station Apartment, Park City Visitors Center and Frostwood Village at Canyons Village.

The Summit County Bike Share can’t offer a firm date for its annual hibernation – that depends on the weather. But officials estimate the service will operate until late October.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver