Summit Bike Share increases access in Summit County

With a new station at the Park City Hospital, Summit Bike Share now offers 23 locations where locals and visitors can pick up and rent e-bikes.

In May, the bike share announced plans for four new locations in Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Stops would be added at the hospital, Lincoln Station Apartment, Park City Visitors Center and Frostwood Village at Canyons Village.

The Summit County Bike Share can’t offer a firm date for its annual hibernation – that depends on the weather. But officials estimate the service will operate until late October.