Summit Bike Share returns in May with new locations

Summit Bike Share will roll out May 14 this year, during National Bike to Work Week.

The Snyderville Basin-area service makes e-bikes available for rent at docking stations from Jeremy Ranch to Quinn’s Junction.

There are four new stations: Park City Hospital, Lincoln Station Apartments, Park City Visitor’s Center and Frostwood Village at Canyons Village.

Summit County removed stations within Park City municipal boundaries to aid the city’s snow removal, but those stations will be reinstalled this season.

“We've done a lot of work this offseason to clean up some of our internal processes and make sure we're putting out a really awesome fleet of bikes and stations this year,” County Engineer Steve Dennis said.

That work included surveying residents last year and hiring mechanics.

This will be Summit County’s first full year operating the e-bike service in-house. When it launched in 2017, Summit Bike Share was the first all-electric bike share program in the United States.

A 30-minute ride is $4, then 18 cents per minute after that. A 4-day pass is $20, a month pass is $45 and a season pass is $130.

The county will be organizing signup events in the coming month, which will offer discounts on season passes and helmets.

“We heard a lot of the feedback [in the end-of-season survey],” Dennis said. “There were a lot of concerns about safety, general bike etiquette and proper use of bikes and signaling—both on trails and roadways—as well as helmets.”

The county will offer e-bike-rated helmets below market price at $30. Helmets will be for purchase, not for rent.

For more information and a map of stations, visit summitbikeshare.com.