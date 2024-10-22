Summit Bike Share season to end in October
As the weather cools down and settles into fall, Summit Bike Share prepares to put their bikes away Oct. 30.
This year the bike share opened four new stations at the Park City Hospital, Lincoln Station Apartments, Park City’s Visitor’s Center and Frostwood Village at Canyons Village.
The county-run e-bike service was launched in 2017, but this was Summit County’s first time operating the service from spring to fall.
A 30-minute ride is $4, then 18 cents per minute after that. A 4-day pass is $20, a month pass is $45 and a season pass is $130.
The final day for residents and visitors to catch a ride on the e-bikes will be Wednesday, Oct. 30