Summit Bike Share season to end in October

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:10 PM MDT
Summit Bike Share station at the Park City Library on Park Avenue.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Summit Bike Share station at the Park City Library on Park Avenue.

As the weather cools down and settles into fall, Summit Bike Share prepares to put their bikes away Oct. 30.

This year the bike share opened four new stations at the Park City Hospital, Lincoln Station Apartments, Park City’s Visitor’s Center and Frostwood Village at Canyons Village.

The county-run e-bike service was launched in 2017, but this was Summit County’s first time operating the service from spring to fall.

A 30-minute ride is $4, then 18 cents per minute after that. A 4-day pass is $20, a month pass is $45 and a season pass is $130.

The final day for residents and visitors to catch a ride on the e-bikes will be Wednesday, Oct. 30
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver