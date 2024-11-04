Fire crews conduct prescribed burns in Wasatch Back

This week, crews will burn slash piles in Pinebrook, the Snyderville Basin and near Wolf Creek Ranch in the Kamas-Woodland area.

The public is asked not to report smoke in the areas.

Alpine Forestry regularly posts updates on its Instagram page.

Fire personnel with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest also plan to burn slash piles around the Timpooneke campground in American Fork Canyon.

The 63-acre burn area is along the Alpine Loop and smoke may be visible in American Fork and Provo Canyons.

Crews are expected to be burning in the canyon through Nov. 7, conditions permitting.

Controlled slash-pile burns are used to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, restore and improve forest health by removing tree limbs and other material.