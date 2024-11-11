Winter snowstorm to slow Wasatch Back morning commute

ABC4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen said Summit and Wasatch county residents will wake up to snow.

“We can see two to four inches of snow in Park City with our storm system tonight through tomorrow evening," he said. "Heber could see an inch or so as well with maybe even a wintry mix.”

UDOT UDOT travel warning for incoming storm.

The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to use caution when traveling at higher elevations and to be aware of traction laws that may be enforced during the storm.

Larsen advises morning commuters to check traffic times before heading out.

“The front timing on it’s expected to move in kind of right when we’re going to be out from six o’clock in the morning through, I think, all of the commute times, so plan on checking traffic times, giving yourself some extra time tomorrow morning for your drive," Larsen said.

UDOT expects I-80 in Parleys Canyon and US-40 near Mayflower and Daniels Summit to be affected by the storm.

The weather service said a second winter storm is expected this weekend. Right now, it shows a 40% chance of snow accumulations of at least 9 inches in the northern Utah Mountains.