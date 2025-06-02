© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
White House Threatens To Eliminate Funding for Public Media

Take the lead: leash your pets for prizes this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
In national forests dogs mut be kept on leashes no longer than six feet.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
In national forests dogs mut be kept on leashes no longer than six feet.

Summit County Animal Control wants to reward responsible pet owners with prizes.

Through the “Love ‘Em and Leash ‘Em” program, dog owners have the chance to win monthly prizes just for walking their dogs.

According to county code, dogs must be on a leash or lead or have an eclectic collar on at all times. Dog owners must also carry a physical leash or lead if using an electronic collar.

Animal control officers will be on county trails and paths from June to September looking for owners with leashed dogs to enter them into a monthly prize drawing.

Click here for a list of dog friendly areas in the Snyderville Basin

Click here for a list of dog friendly areas in Park City
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver