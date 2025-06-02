Take the lead: leash your pets for prizes this summer

Through the “Love ‘Em and Leash ‘Em” program, dog owners have the chance to win monthly prizes just for walking their dogs.

According to county code , dogs must be on a leash or lead or have an eclectic collar on at all times. Dog owners must also carry a physical leash or lead if using an electronic collar.

Animal control officers will be on county trails and paths from June to September looking for owners with leashed dogs to enter them into a monthly prize drawing.

