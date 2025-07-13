Small fires spark in Summit and Wasatch counties

The Utah Department of Transportation reported a brush fire sparked shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 13, on I-80 near Echo Reservoir in Summit County.

One eastbound lane was briefly closed due to the burn, located at mile marker 171 just north of the junction with I-84.

North Summit Fire District Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser told KPCW the fire, which was less than an acre, was put out within an hour.

The cause is still under investigation.

In Wasatch County, a fire ignited Saturday evening, July 12, near Wallsburg. Utah Fire Info reports the flames were discovered east of Deer Creek Reservoir around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It is about two acres.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.