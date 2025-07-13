© 2025 KPCW

Small fires spark in Summit and Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 13, 2025 at 8:20 PM MDT
A map shows where fires sparked in Summit and Wasatch counties this weekend.
Utah Fire Info
A map shows where fires sparked in Summit and Wasatch counties this weekend.

Two small fires started in the Wasatch Back over the weekend. One in Summit County was swiftly extinguished.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported a brush fire sparked shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 13, on I-80 near Echo Reservoir in Summit County.

One eastbound lane was briefly closed due to the burn, located at mile marker 171 just north of the junction with I-84.

North Summit Fire District Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser told KPCW the fire, which was less than an acre, was put out within an hour.

The cause is still under investigation.

In Wasatch County, a fire ignited Saturday evening, July 12, near Wallsburg. Utah Fire Info reports the flames were discovered east of Deer Creek Reservoir around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It is about two acres.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
