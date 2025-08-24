Man in custody after SWAT standoff near Trailside Park

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports the Park City Gun Club on Forestdale Drive activated an alarm at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots from inside the building and saw multiple shots being fired toward the outside.

A man ran out of the building, got into a car, and fled when deputies tried to stop him.

Law enforcement pursued him to Trailside Park, where Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said the man crashed his car into the basketball hoops.

The man, still armed, refused to get out of his car, which prompted a SWAT standoff that lasted about an hour and twenty minutes.

Talbot said no shots were fired during the standoff by either the man or deputies.

“At this point, my understanding is that the only shots that were fired were at the gun club,” he said.

During the standoff, the sheriff’s office urged Trailside residents to shelter in place.

Talbot said no one at the gun club was injured, and it’s not clear what the man was doing there.

Talbot said the man, who’s in his 40s, is not from the area. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

No charges have yet been filed in the case.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.

