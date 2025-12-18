Snyderville Basin to have new Summit County representative

Councilmember Chris Robinson made the announcement at the Dec. 17 Summit County Council meeting.

A new state law required the Summit County Council to split into five districts this year. That has made the pool of candidates to replace Robinson much smaller.

The Old Ranch Road resident will vacate the District 4 seat, representing Kimball Junction, upper Pinebrook, Sun Peak and Trailside. No one in that district has announced a run yet.

The longest standing county councilmember, he’s been on the council since it was created in 2008. That was after voters elected to do away with the three-member county commission in 2006.

The candidate filing period for 2026 county elections opens at 8 a.m. Jan. 2 and closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 8.

In addition to District 4, voters will elect a councilmember in District 5 covering the rest of western Summit County: Jeremy Ranch, lower Pinebrook and Summit Park. Canice Harte is the current representative.

Countywide, the clerk, auditor, sheriff and attorney are also on the ballot in 2026.