Park City freeskier earns silver, 4th Park City Nation medal at 2026 Olympics

The three-time Olympian, originally from Vermont who trains in Park City, earned his first medal at the Games in Tuesday’s big air competition, finishing second.

The high-scoring competition saw another Park City skier, Troy Podmilsak, in fourth and Salt Lake Community College student Konnor Ralph in fifth, both with scores over 90.

Big air skiers are scored by the combined totals of their best two of three jumps.

In his final of three runs, Forehand solidified his top-two finish with a left nose butter triple cork 2160 with a safety grab to score an almost-perfect 98.25. The trick involves sliding the skis at the takeoff of the jump and six full rotations in the air while holding the ski just below the foot.

Despite the high score, Norway’s Tormod Frostad just topped Forehand’s jump with a trick involving four and a half springs with two off-axis flips and landing backward to score a 98.50. The highest single-run score in Olympic freeski history.

More than 40 skiers are representing Park City at the Games this year.

This is the Park City Nation’s fourth medal at the 2026 Olympics. Speed skater Casey Dawson and the U.S. men’s team earned silver in the team pursuit Feb. 17 and luge athlete Ashley Farquharson finished third earlier this month.

Forehand’s teammate and fellow Park City skier Alex Hall earned silver in the men’s slopestyle competition but missed the finals in the big air.

The Winter Games end Feb. 22 in Italy before the Paralympics begin March 6.