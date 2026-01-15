© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County to issue $92 million in transportation bonds

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:24 PM MST
The summit county courthouse in coalville
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Summit County Council meets in council chambers at the courthouse on Main Street in Coalville (above).

The county is selling fewer bonds than the Summit County Council initially authorized last fall.

Summit County councilmembers authorized up to $99 million in bonds for transportation projects last year.

The county council voted Jan. 14 to issue about $7 million less than that. The final price depends on how much investors ultimately bid at the bond sale scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22.

Councilmember Chris Robinson said Summit County has some breathing room because of the way the bonds are structured.

“I think that we have gone about it in a responsible way, where we have a 50% cushion,” he said. “That's better cushion than you ever see in most things.”

It’s a cushion that comes courtesy of a sales tax the council approved last fall that will more than make up for the new debt.

It’s a 1.1% tax on purchases in unincorporated Summit County, excepting gas, prescriptions and groceries. The new tax kicks in this summer.

The tax is earmarked, by state law, for transportation projects.

The county must pay off the bonds within 21 years, but can pay them back early after 10 years. After that, the new sales tax revenue will flow into the county’s general fund.

The county’s revenue bond rating is AA-, which is a couple levels below the highest possible AAA rating.

Leavitt explained that Summit County didn’t get a perfect score partly because its economy is less diverse than others, but the cushion Robinson referred to helps.

“We're a tourist economy. Another reason for the rating was because it's a new sales tax. It's not proven,” Leavitt said. “We do estimate a two-times debt service coverage, which helped support a more positive rating.”

The bonds can fund transportation projects such as the future bus rapid transit lanes on state Route 224, Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna said after the council meeting on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas