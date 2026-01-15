UDOT meets with Wasatch County leaders as community reviews bypass plans

UDOT’s draft environmental impact statement was published Jan. 7. It identifies the preferred route for the Heber Valley bypass and details how construction will affect the environment and area property owners.

Locals have until March 9 to share feedback with UDOT.

The preferred route, which goes through part of the North Fields, will have more impacts on wetlands and open space, but fewer homes will be affected. UDOT has said it will conserve two acres of wetlands for every acre that’s used for highway construction.

Project manager Craig Hancock told the Wasatch County Council Wednesday, Jan. 14, UDOT is obligated to make good on that promise.

“When we make mitigation commitments as part of our record of decision, ultimately, in the final EIS, that’s legally binding,” he said. “It’s not an idle commitment that we’re making. It carries some real teeth to it.”

Some county leaders asked UDOT for easy-to-digest summaries of which roads and properties would be affected by the bypass.

UDOT environmental expert Naomi Kisen encouraged locals and leaders to spend some time with the draft EIS to understand their specific concerns. She said the document is long because it seeks to address every aspect of the plans.

“That’s one of the reasons that we have a 60-day-long comment period,” she said. “It’s a thick document. It took us years to write, and you get 60 days to look and comment on it.”

Councilmember Erik Rowland asked Hancock about the purpose of the comment period, since UDOT has already identified its preferred route.

“If there’s an expectation that public comment can actually change the decision, then that’s great,” he said. “But if that’s not the reality…”

“Look, we’ve done the analysis,” Hancock cut in. “We feel like this is the right decision. If there are things, environmentally, that we’ve overlooked and we need to take into additional consideration, those are the things that could change things.”

Hancock said personal preferences, on the other hand, will not change UDOT’s decision.

The agency’s meeting with the county council was the first of several discussions with local leaders about the bypass announcement.

It will also meet with the Heber City Council Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Locals can attend an online information session Jan. 27 or an in-person public hearing Jan. 28 at Wasatch High School. Each commenter will have three minutes to speak. UDOT will not respond to comments during the hearing.

People can also leave UDOT a voicemail, send an email or fill out a comment form online to share their feedback.

UDOT’s final decision is expected this summer.