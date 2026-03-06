© 2026 KPCW

Summit Sotheby's Cares Foundation grants $200,000 to local nonprofits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 6, 2026 at 3:49 PM MST
Grant recipients and Summit Sotheby's realtors gather for the group's annual day of giving.
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
Grant recipients and Summit Sotheby's realtors gather for the group's annual day of giving.

The grant funds come from local realtors to give back to the Wasatch Back community.

Summit Sotheby’s International Realty donated $200,000 to 50 local organizations Thursday at its annual day of giving.

Heber-based realtor Sam Aplanalp said all funds raised come from local realtors.

“The agents are given the opportunity to donate a small portion of every transaction that they take part in to the [Summit Sotheby's] Cares Foundation, and at the end of the year, we have the opportunity to give back to our community,” he said during KPCW’s Winter Pledge Drive. 

This year, the foundation awarded grants to local nonprofits including KPCW, the Christian Center, Park City Gardens and EATS, Figure Skating Club of Park City, Habitat for Humanity in Summit and Wasatch counties, PC Tots, U.S. Ski and Snowboard and more.

Summit Sotheby’s Cares was founded in 2010 as a way for agents to give back to local organizations.

Since its inception, the foundation says it has contributed $2.6 million to nonprofits that aid students’ access to education, provide food and essential resources to families, expand access to mental health care, support local artists and protect Utah’s open spaces.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver