Summit Sotheby's Cares Foundation grants $200,000 to local nonprofits

Summit Sotheby’s International Realty donated $200,000 to 50 local organizations Thursday at its annual day of giving.

Heber-based realtor Sam Aplanalp said all funds raised come from local realtors.

“The agents are given the opportunity to donate a small portion of every transaction that they take part in to the [Summit Sotheby's] Cares Foundation, and at the end of the year, we have the opportunity to give back to our community,” he said during KPCW’s Winter Pledge Drive.

This year, the foundation awarded grants to local nonprofits including KPCW, the Christian Center, Park City Gardens and EATS, Figure Skating Club of Park City, Habitat for Humanity in Summit and Wasatch counties, PC Tots, U.S. Ski and Snowboard and more.

Summit Sotheby’s Cares was founded in 2010 as a way for agents to give back to local organizations.

Since its inception, the foundation says it has contributed $2.6 million to nonprofits that aid students’ access to education, provide food and essential resources to families, expand access to mental health care, support local artists and protect Utah’s open spaces.