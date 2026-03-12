Summit County Clerk Eve Furse steps down from role

Eve Furse announced in December that she would retire at the end of her term in 2026 after serving about five years as Summit County clerk.

But Wednesday she moved up that date, announcing plans to step down April 8.

In a statement, Furse said serving the residents of Summit County has been a tremendous honor and that she’s grateful voters gave her the opportunity. She said over the last five years, the clerk’s office has transformed to keep pace with changing demands and is well-positioned to meet the coming needs.

“I am grateful for the dedicated team of both full-time and temporary staff,

as well as the generous colleagues I have worked with,” Furse said. “Together, we’ve run transparent elections, maintained public records, facilitated marriages, issued countless passports and business licenses, and much more.”

With an elected office now vacant, the Summit County Council will notify the county’s Democratic Party within 10 days of Furse’s resignation. The party will then choose someone to fill the vacancy. Once confirmed by the council, the new clerk will serve for the remainder of Furse’s term, which ends in January 2027.

Summit County voters will select a new clerk in November’s General Election.

When Furse announced her retirement, she also endorsed fellow Democrat Malena Stevens for the Summit County clerk role.

Furse is a former federal magistrate judge who was initially appointed to replace Clerk Kent Jones, who retired in spring 2021. Voters elected to retain her a year later.