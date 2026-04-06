High Valley Transit 224 construction to affect nighttime traffic

Crews will be restriping the road overnight starting Monday to prepare for daytime construction later this spring.

During restriping slow-moving vehicles will be on the road and some lanes may close.

Spring construction will also include median removal from McPolin Barn to Holiday Ranch Loop Road on Route 224.

Work will also be done at the Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue intersection and on state Route 224 from Olympic Boulevard to Canyons Resort Drive through the fall.

A full schedule of High Valley Transit's BRT project is available here.