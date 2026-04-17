World's largest operating steam engine chugs through Summit County Monday

The legendary Union Pacific steam engine is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive. The 1.2-million-pound, 133-foot-long engine was retired in 1961 after traveling over a million miles across the U.S. It was restored by Union Pacific and returned to service in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

This year, Big Boy No. 4014 is taking another celebration tour across the U.S. for the 250th anniversary of America. It departed from Cheyenne, Wyoming March 29 and headed west to Roseville, California before turning around.

It will stop at Ogden Union Station April 18 where the public can see the train from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The engine will also be open to the public April 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On April 20, Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Ogden at 8 a.m., making a stop at the Morgan Depot at 9:30 a.m. before traveling to Evanston. Along the way it will pass through Echo in Summit County.

Twenty-five Big Boys were commissioned for the Union Pacific Railroad, with the first delivered in 1941. No. 4014 is the only remaining operating engine in the fleet.

Seven other remaining Boy Boys are on public display in Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The western leg wraps up April 24. The Coast-To-Coast Steam Tour will resume with an eastern leg May 25.