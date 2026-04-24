© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA releases Silver Creek toxic soil clean-up plan, solicits public comment

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:31 PM MDT
The Rail Trail
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Silver Creek carries tailings left over from mining in and around the Park City ridgeline downstream, contaminating soils near the popular Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail.

The federal watchdog is hosting an open house in Park City with state officials next month.

The Environmental Protection Agency wants residents to weigh in on its plan to clean up contaminated soils along the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail near Park City.

The areas stretch from Prospector to Interstate 80, following the length of Silver Creek, which carries tailings from past mining operations.

Those tailings have included heavy metals like arsenic, lead and zinc. The feds say the metals continue to affect soil, groundwater and the creek itself.

The EPA has detailed its various solutions, including how much they cost, in a document online. Comments will be accepted until June 6.

The agency will also host an open house with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality May 11 at the Park City Library. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The EPA estimates complete contaminant removal along Silver Creek and the rail trail would cost $69 million. However, it only has about $17 million for the project.

Its preferred approach is to prioritize areas close to the rail trail, where tailings are also closer to the surface.

Residents can share their thoughts with EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator Brent Campbell by email at campbell.brent@epa.gov or by phone at 720-914-9253.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content