EPA releases Silver Creek toxic soil clean-up plan, solicits public comment

The Environmental Protection Agency wants residents to weigh in on its plan to clean up contaminated soils along the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail near Park City.

The areas stretch from Prospector to Interstate 80, following the length of Silver Creek, which carries tailings from past mining operations.

Those tailings have included heavy metals like arsenic, lead and zinc. The feds say the metals continue to affect soil, groundwater and the creek itself.

The EPA has detailed its various solutions, including how much they cost, in a document online. Comments will be accepted until June 6.

The agency will also host an open house with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality May 11 at the Park City Library. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The EPA estimates complete contaminant removal along Silver Creek and the rail trail would cost $69 million. However, it only has about $17 million for the project.

Its preferred approach is to prioritize areas close to the rail trail, where tailings are also closer to the surface.

Residents can share their thoughts with EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator Brent Campbell by email at campbell.brent@epa.gov or by phone at 720-914-9253.