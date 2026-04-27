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Christian Center of Park City registration opens for annual school supply event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:43 PM MDT
The Back 2 School Basics program helps families in need prepare their students to enter the classroom
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The Back 2 School Basics program helps families in need prepare their students to enter the classroom

The Back 2 School Basics program serves about 1,400 students annually.

Registration for the Christian Center of Park City’s annual Back-2-School Basics event opens this week.

The program assists Wasatch Back students and families with school costs by providing gift cards, backpacks and school supplies ahead of the school year.

Summit County’s one-day, in-person registration is April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Christian Center’s Park City location.

Wasatch County residents can register April 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Heber food pantry.

CCPC’s Back 2 School Basics program serves about 1,400 students annually in the Wasatch Back and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation.
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Summit County Education
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver