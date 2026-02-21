LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: Kouri Richins murder trial opening arguments in Summit County
KPCW's live blog has the latest details from reporter Connor Thomas who's in the courtroom during Kouri Richins' murder trial in Summit County’s 3rd District Court.
See complete coverage of the Kouri Richins case here.
Kouri Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl back in March of 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.
After her husband's death, Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.
The trial is scheduled to last five weeks, from Feb. 23 to March 27.