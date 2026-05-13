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Kouri Richins to be sentenced for husband's murder in Summit County

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 13, 2026 at 10:14 AM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death, was convicted of fatally poisoning him in March 2026. She looks on during a hearing Aug. 26, 2024, in Park City, Utah.
Rick Bowmer
/
Pool AP
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death, was convicted of fatally poisoning him in March 2026. She looks on during a hearing Aug. 26, 2024, in Park City, Utah.

LIVE BLOG: Follow Kouri Richins' sentencing on KPCW's live blog here.

See KPCW's complete coverage of the Kouri Richins case here, and a recap of the trial here.

In March 2026, a Summit County jury convicted Kouri Richins of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanyl in 2022.

After her husband's death, Kouri Richins then published a children's book about coping with grief.

May 13 she will be sentenced for aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud and forgery.

WATCH LIVE

SENTENCING: UT v. Kouri Richins | Grief Author Murder Trial
Tags
Summit County Kouri Richins murder case
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas