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Recycle Utah asks residents what they want in new Park City recycling center

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:05 PM MDT
Park City recycling center will be temporarily closed until Sept. 3, 2024.
Recycle Utah
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Park City recycling center will be temporarily closed until Sept. 3, 2024.

Recycle Utah will move from its Park City location on Woodbine Way in March 2027. The center wants residents to share what they want in the next facility.

Recycle Utah Director of Education Chelsea Hafer said the nonprofit has put out a survey to help the organization figure out how it can serve all of Summit County.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah's Andy Hecht and Chelsea Hafer

“What kind of events they would attend at the building, what would be the main draws, what purpose they think it should serve in the community,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 19. “So we'd love to hear from people, even if you don't come to Recycle Utah right now.”

The center diverts 52 different materials from landfills right now. Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht said the new center will expand its diversion capacity.

Recycle Utah will build and operate a temporary facility on the new property off U.S. 40 until the new, larger center is completed. No final date has been announced.

Residents can complete the community survey through July.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver