High Star Ranch considers moving equine operations closer to front door

High Star Ventures, the partnership that owns the Kamas neighborhood and the DeJoria Center, could put additional businesses behind the domed fire station on state Route 32.

The partners want to hear from High Star Ranch homeowners first. They also need the Kamas City Council’s permission.

That’s because the 7-acre lot in question is reserved for recreational uses, not buildings. Partner Mike Brenny said High Star Ventures wants to use it for equestrian-related businesses.

“That would be stuff like the retail trailer sales and showroom, the general merchandise area, the employee housing, RV units, a general store,” he offered as examples at the May 26 city council meeting. “It's very synergistic to what we're doing across the street.”

The 7-acre parcel is along Thorn Creek Drive, the secondary and southernmost entrance to High Star Ranch.

Summit County GIS The 7-acre parcel is highlighted in green.

The agricultural land across the street is flat, so High Star is looking to relocate existing equestrian services there.

That includes moving the paddocks, arenas and horse stalls from the north end of the property.

“The guys that are running the place now — in addition to all the other equestrian people we've talked to — have talked about how the slope is not conducive to equestrian,” Brenny said. “They've had some accidents up there. They've had some problems, some issues.”

While the open space along Route 32 allows for equine facilities, it doesn’t permit certain commercial buildings.

So High Star Ventures is asking Kamas to rezone the 7-acre parcel to allow the same businesses it is already allowed to build near the existing paddocks.

The partnership met with the neighborhood’s homeowners association May 28. Brenny said they are preparing a survey of all homeowners in High Star before they “decide on next steps.”

They plan to distribute the survey through the HOA in June.

Brenny believes bringing commercial uses closer to the front of High Star will be better for homeowners, since customers wouldn’t need to drive through the neighborhood.

Kamas city officials also said they want to hear what residents think at a future public hearing. Mayor Matt McCormick pointed out there are residents next to the 7-acre parcel who aren’t in High Star Ranch.

“And I am not comfortable if they're not included in this conversation,” he said. “I think maybe even there's a couple of houses that should be a part of that conversation.”

High Star Ventures bought the DeJoria Center in the summer of 2025.

County records indicate that, as of March, the partners now own nearly all of High Star Ranch except for existing homesites.

They previously explored building a 150-room hotel, which is already allowed under High Star Ranch’s development agreement.