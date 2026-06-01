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Utah leaders to increase standards, walk back data center footprint

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
An initial rending showing what the Box Elder County data center, the Stratos Project, could look like.
O'Leary Digital
An initial rending showing what the Box Elder County data center, the Stratos Project, could look like.

Utah's governor issued an executive order directing state agencies to prioritize the health of the Great Salt Lake days before another state politician backpedaled on a proposed data center.

The Utah News Dispatch reports Cox’s order May 29 directs state agencies making decisions about data centers to prioritize the lake and safeguard Utah's air and water quality.

He said the move was a response to public feedback from across the state and intense pushback from communities closest to a proposed data center in northern Utah.

Shortly after Cox’s order, Senate President J. Stuart Adams stated the center, backed by celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary, is too large and needs greater oversight.

RELATED: Box Elder data center making progress despite protests

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adams, who is also chair of the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) which approved the development of the data center, sent a statement June 1 stating he’d “sent a letter directly to Kevin O’Leary calling for a 75% reduction in the proposed data center project area.”

That reduction would take the proposed footprint from 40,000 acres to approximately 10,000 acres.

The public letter also comes weeks before Adams faces multiple Republican challengers in the GOP’s Senate District 7 primary election June 23.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver