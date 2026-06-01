It’s not too late to register to vote in Utah’s primary election

It’s not too late for Utahns to register to vote ahead of the primary election June 23.

Residents have until 5 p.m. on June 12 to register. They can also cast provisional ballots during early voting or on Election Day.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on June 16.

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said her office can help people check or update their registration status.

“Everyone can go to vote.utah.gov if they are wondering how they are registered. Just make sure that you’re up to date with your information there,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 29. “You can check really quickly: it’s driver’s license and your address. If not, give us a call – we can help walk through that process.”

It’s too late to switch parties for the primary, but unaffiliated voters and new voters can choose a party, if they wish.

FULL INTERVIEW: Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger Listen • 13:17

In Wasatch County, Republicans will vote for the sheriff, clerk-auditor, one at-large county council seat, Utah House District 59 and U.S. House District 3. There’s no Democratic primary in Wasatch County.

Summit County Democrats will vote for county council districts 4 and 5, which represent the central Snyderville area and the Jeremy Ranch-Pinebrook area.

Interim Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens said residents in those areas can request a Democratic ballot regardless of party.

“If you're Republican, if you're unaffiliated, you can also request a ballot, but it does take that additional step of calling or emailing our office to request that,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 28. “And you're only allowed to vote in one election.”

Summit County Republicans will vote for U.S. House District 3. Some precincts will also vote for Utah House District 59.

Early voting in Wasatch County will be June 15-18. In Summit County, it will be June 16-18 and June 20.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 23, the day of the primary.

All ballots must be received by the time polls close, not just postmarked by Election Day.