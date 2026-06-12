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Applications now open to join Summit County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:22 PM MDT
Residents participate in the Summit County sheriff's citizens academy in 2022.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Residents participate in the Summit County sheriff's citizens academy in 2022.

Summit County residents can get an inside look at the sheriff’s office through its annual citizen’s academy.

The 10-week program begins in August. It connects residents with the people behind the badge to learn how they serve the community.

Participants must be at least 18-years-old to apply. Program lessons include SWAT and dispatch operations, tactical scenarios and investigative work. The class is modeled after peace officer training courses.

Not all applicants will be chosen to participate.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver