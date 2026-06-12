Applications now open to join Summit County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy
Summit County residents can get an inside look at the sheriff’s office through its annual citizen’s academy.
The 10-week program begins in August. It connects residents with the people behind the badge to learn how they serve the community.
Participants must be at least 18-years-old to apply. Program lessons include SWAT and dispatch operations, tactical scenarios and investigative work. The class is modeled after peace officer training courses.
Not all applicants will be chosen to participate.