© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Low snow year could mean less mosquitos, more disease in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:33 PM MDT
Mosquitos swarm outside.
Alexey Achepovsky
/
Adobe Stock
Mosquito season peaks in July and August in Northern Utah.

The Wasatch Back is nearing peak mosquito season, but local experts are saying the pest’s population could be down this summer.

The Summit Mosquito Abatement District is tasked with protecting the county from the tiny insects.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit Mosquito Abatement District Technician Brentz Staples

Technician Brentz Staples said mosquitos typically lay eggs in standing water, but with the low snow year, the number of bugs may be down. But, he says the lack of water may lead to other health hazards for residents.

“Mosquitoes are going to find any water there is, and so we think that there's going to be a potential for more disease-carrying mosquitoes, because those types of mosquitoes like warmer water, and where the water is going to be shallower, we have a potential for that,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 12

Mosquito eggs typically hatch during the snowmelt and spring runoff season in May. Peak activity typically occurs from July to August. That’s also when the bugs are most likely to transmit diseases like West Nile.

The Summit County Health Department advises residents who are recreating outside to wear long sleeves to prevent bites and use artificial insect repellent.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver