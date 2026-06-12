Low snow year could mean less mosquitos, more disease in the Wasatch Back

The Summit Mosquito Abatement District is tasked with protecting the county from the tiny insects.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit Mosquito Abatement District Technician Brentz Staples Listen • 9:00

Technician Brentz Staples said mosquitos typically lay eggs in standing water, but with the low snow year, the number of bugs may be down. But, he says the lack of water may lead to other health hazards for residents.

“Mosquitoes are going to find any water there is, and so we think that there's going to be a potential for more disease-carrying mosquitoes, because those types of mosquitoes like warmer water, and where the water is going to be shallower, we have a potential for that,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 12.

Mosquito eggs typically hatch during the snowmelt and spring runoff season in May. Peak activity typically occurs from July to August. That’s also when the bugs are most likely to transmit diseases like West Nile.

The Summit County Health Department advises residents who are recreating outside to wear long sleeves to prevent bites and use artificial insect repellent.