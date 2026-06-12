Summit County increases fire danger amid Stage 1 restrictions

Summit County has increased the fire danger level to moderate as part of its Stage 1 fire restrictions enforcement.

The restrictions apply to all unincorporated parts of the county. It bans all fires except those in established pits. Smoking near grass and dry vegetation and setting off fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are also prohibited.

Residents can access the latest fire updates, including fire outlook, red flag warnings, fire conditions, prescribed burns and more by texting “SCFIRE” to 91896.

Wasatch County has not enacted any fire restrictions this year.