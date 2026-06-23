Babalis, Harte take narrow leads in early Summit County Council results

The Democratic primary is likely to decide the races for Summit County Council Districts 4 and 5, with no Republicans or write-ins having announced runs so far.

Unofficial results from the Summit County Clerk’s Office show Christie Babalis narrowly in the lead for District 4 and Canice Harte slightly ahead in District 5.

Babalis, an attorney and political newcomer, is facing off against former planning commissioner John Kucera to represent the central Snyderville Basin. She initially led by just 15 votes — 310 to Kucera’s 295.

In the Jeremy Ranch area, incumbent Councilmember Canice Harte led Park City school board member Meredith Reed by 14 votes, 294 to 280.

Summit County is within U.S. House District 3. As of Tuesday, Celeste Maloy led Phil Lyman by a 36% margin in the race for the GOP nomination.

Voters so far favor Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle over Old Town Park City resident Jeffrey Pierce in Utah House District 59's Republican primary.

Pierce fared better in the precincts located in Summit County. He got almost twice as many votes as Searle on his home turf in Old Town and parts of the Snyderville Basin.

But Utah House District 59 includes all of Wasatch County. Adding in those votes, Searle was leading by a 10% margin as of Tuesday. The GOP nominee will face Democrat and former Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson in November.

Interim Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens told KPCW late Tuesday night more votes were still left for her office to process.

Results will not be official until they are canvassed. The deadline for counties to finalize and submit their results to the state is July 7.

The state will then make the results official one week later.

The general election is Nov. 3.