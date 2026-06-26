‘Nordic Drive’ Summit County’s top choice to rename Dakota Pacific road

Summit County councilmembers say they’re sticking with “Nordic Drive” — residents’ top choice in a survey about renaming Tech Center Drive.

The previous development agreement for some land west of the Kimball Junction library set the area aside for tech offices.

But now Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific, will build housing there. Summit County and High Valley Transit are contributing taxpayer money to the project since it also includes a new transit center and other civic elements.

The company is calling the project Altus Park City. It suggested the road name Altus Way, which Councilmember Tonja Hanson shot down June 24.

“With how controversial this development has been, I am not interested in naming it Altus Way at all. That's my personal opinion,” she said. “I want to respect our constituents and not fly that flag in their face every time they're driving on that road. There's going to be enough noise around this development when it happens.”

Thousands of county residents signed a petition aiming to block the development at the ballot box last year, the culmination of several years of lawsuits and heated debate.

That was before the state Legislature stepped in and effectively rezoned Six Ridge’s land to move the project forward.

At the June 24 meeting, most other councilmembers agreed with Hanson; Chris Robinson says he doesn’t disagree.

“I was just Googling what Altus means,” Robinson said. “It means high, tall, elevated, deep or profound. I think I have trouble even pronouncing it sometimes because it's not in common usage, and I think Nordic is a fine name.”

Since Six Ridge is moving forward, it’s forging partnerships with nonprofits in need of new or improved facilities.

The Kimball Art Center will relocate to the development from Park City, and the Park City Community Foundation may create a nonprofit hub there too.

The developer plans to start the first phase of its construction later this year or in early 2027.

The public hearing and vote to make the Nordic Drive name official hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.