Park City employee housing will cost an extra $370K

Park City has been redeveloping an almost 2-acre property on Marsac Avenue since April 2025. Due to unforeseen costs, the project will cost almost $370,000 more than expected.

Peace House was on the lot for two decades, but the domestic violence shelter found a new home in 2019. So Park City purchased the property and is turning it into a triplex for city employees.

Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said construction began in April 2025 and the project recently ran into some unexpected costs.

“We've discovered some existing conditions that have required some changes to this contract in order for us to address those challenges,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 24.

The partial demolition phase of the project uncovered conditions that cost an extra $161,000.

Another $208,000 was added to construction costs after a fire inspection this year, which found extra sprinkler heads and a new water line connection were needed in the garage.

The new completion date for the Marsac triplex is the end of August. It will cost almost $2 million in all, or about 10% more than the original price tag of about $1.6 million.

Sneddon said the triplex will support the city’s goal to allow the workforce to live locally.

“Our goal right now, to the extent that we can meet it, is to prioritize about 80% affordable rentals and 20% for-sale units,” Sneddon said.

She said the city previously focused on providing for-sale affordable units, but that’s changed over time as short-term rentals and second homes have become more common.