Swaner EcoCenter announces summer events, early access pilot program

The preserve has been bustling with wildlife this spring and early summer, including the arrival of sandhill crane colts and moose calves.

More than wildlife is drawing visitors. Swaner exhibits director Hunter Klingensmith said a variety of educational and family-friendly events are on tap. The first is Be Nice to Bugs Day July 12.

“That's a family program,” Klingensmith said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour" July 8. “It's a drop-in activity anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. We'll have Christy Bills, the entomologist from the Natural History Museum of Utah, there with some live insects and some specimens. We'll be making potato bug terrariums, and we have some other fun bug-themed activities, so great for all ages. Anyone who's interested in bugs or insects and wants to learn more should come.”

The EcoCenter will also team up with Basin Recreation and the Summit Bike Share program for the return of “Bike and Botany” July 16.

“This will be our third year doing this event in partnership with Basin Recreation and the Summit Bike Share program,” she said. “We’re going to bike from Swaner to Willow Creek Park, and we'll stop and look at plants and invasive species, talk about how to remove them on our way, so it's kind of a different way to get out there and look around.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter Director of Visitor Experience and Exhibit Hunter Klingensmith Listen • 5:28

Both events are free. Registration is required to ride to ensure enough bikes are available.

Tickets are on sale for the annual fundraiser, “Wine Among the Willows.”

“This will be our fifth year doing that event,” Klingensmith said. “We're doing it in partnership with Vine Lore Wine and Spirits, and they help to bring us some sustainable biodynamic wines. So, you can learn about how the wine industry is adapting to a changing climate, and how they're producing great wines. The fee for that one is $85 per ticket, or $65 if you're a Swaner member.”

The EcoCenter is launching a new pilot program this summer, opening its doors at 8 a.m. on the third Saturdays of July and August. The early access gives visitors and opportunity to explore the preserve at one of the most active times of day for birds and other wildlife.

Learn more about the preserve and ecocenter here.