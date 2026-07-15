Agritourism is growing in Utah but it hasn’t reached its full potential, new study says

Many visit Utah to walk the red rock trails in its national parks or to glide across “the greatest snow on Earth.” But, tourists are also being drawn to other sites with wide open spaces, cattle and fresh produce.

According to a new study from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Food and the Utah Office of Tourism, the industry known as agritourism is growing, and it is estimated to generate about $45 million in economic activity every year.

Agritourism still represents a modest share of Utah’s tourism economy, a $12.7 billion industry. But, according to the study, it is a significant asset for farmers and rural communities in the state.

“Agritourism is a real option for producers seeking to diversify their operations and find new ways to connect with their communities,” Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Commissioner Kelly Pehrson said in a news release. “For many farms and ranches, adding an element of agritourism can help strengthen the viability of the operation and keep producers doing what they do best — producing food and agricultural products.”

For some farms, and surrounding communities, the tourism boom has been outstanding. Utah recently made national headlines with the operations of influencer Hannah Neeleman’s Ballerina Farm overwhelming nearby Midway, a quaint city an hour east from Salt Lake City.

However, the state hasn’t yet reached its full agritourism potential. The market could attract up to 300,000 visitors every year, the study says, and Utah is well positioned to reach those numbers.

Utah residents represent a substantial share of the agritourism market. The most common activities among 100 agritourism providers surveyed for the study include field trips, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, farm or ranch tours, and animal experiences or petting zoos.

“The combination of world-class natural assets, rich cultural and heritage resources, strong agricultural traditions, and growing interest in local food and place-based experiences creates a uniquely multidimensional tourism ecosystem,” the study says. “Agritourism can help connect these assets by bringing local residents and other visitors onto farms, ranches, orchards, vineyards, and other agricultural operations for education, recreation, entertainment, direct sales, events, lodging, and food-based experiences.”

One strategy for growing the industry to its full potential is by intentionally connecting agritourism with related segments, like tourism focused on culinary experiences, or culture, or outdoor recreation, the study authors wrote.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and the Office of Tourism, alongside local jurisdictions and other organizations could support farmers in that task “through coordinated marketing, increased public awareness, technical assistance, business planning support, visitor tracking, and resources that help operators navigate regulations, partnerships, and product development,” the study says.

The industry is estimated to support 310 jobs, generate $11.2 million in earnings and $26.5 million in new economic activity, which extends to nearby restaurants, lodging, gas stations, stores and other services.

While agritourism income itself went from $1.9 million to almost $14 million in 2022, the number of farms that report agritourism and recreational services went from 212 to 249 in the same time span, the study says, “suggesting that growth has been driven more by increased revenue per participating operation than by a large increase in the number of participating farms.”

“Utah is changing and growing, and agritourism is one way we’re shaping that growth for good,” Natalie Randall, managing director at the Utah Office of Tourism and Film, said in the release. “By investing in and expanding agritourism offerings, we’re inviting visitors onto working lands for authentic and educational experiences. These opportunities will elevate the overall traveler experience and diversify revenue for our local farmers and ranchers.”

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.