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Nanny sentenced to probation in Summit County shaken baby case

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 15, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
photo taken june 3 2026 outside the summit county justice center
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The courthouse at the Summit County Justice Center is seen outside of Park City, Utah, in June 2026.

The 34-year-old will avoid a second trial after pleading no contest to a reduced charge.

Lindsay E. Johnson was set for a jury trial in September — her second on charges related to allegations that she seriously injured a child in her care.

Instead, she pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree felony aggravated child abuse July 10. Third District Judge Richard Mrazik sentenced her the same day to three years of probation.

As part of the deal with Summit County prosecutors, two other felony counts were dismissed. The plea also bars Johnson from working in the child care industry or any job where she might supervise children during her probation.

Summit County originally charged Johnson with eight second-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse in late 2024.

The Herriman babysitter was accused of injuring a six-week-old Summit County child she cared for overnight in November 2024. According to court papers, doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital found the infant’s injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

In May, a jury acquitted Johnson of five counts but split on the rest, resulting in a mistrial.

By pleading “no contest” Johnson is accepting punishment without admitting guilt.

As part of the plea, a protective order also prohibits Johnson from contacting the family of the injured child.

Court records indicate she already spent one year in jail and won’t serve more time behind bars, unless she violates the terms of her probation.

While on probation, Johnson cannot commit any new crimes. Mrazik could send her to prison for up to five years if she fails to comply.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas