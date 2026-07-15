Rain helps Wasatch County Buck Basin Fire crews reach 15% containment

The Buck Basin Fire about 15 miles southeast of Heber is now 15% contained.

Forest Service spokesperson Brenda Bushell says Tuesday rain helped crews secure a partial perimeter around the 230-acre fire. Lightning sparked the blaze July 11.

Red Creek Mountain Road and Low Pass Road are closed.

No structures or communities are threatened.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 40 and across the Wasatch Back. Residents are asked to not report it.