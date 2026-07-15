‘Up against Goliath’: Wallsburg battles developer-led towns

Utah is two years into a pilot program that gives landowners a new way to develop towns.

In Wallsburg, a town of 300 people east of Deer Creek Reservoir, over 80 residents met Tuesday, July 14, to discuss their concerns with the program.

Among them was Shauna Raby.

“Right now, we are up against Goliath, and that is that the Legislature has passed a bill that gives a few developers all of the power over a community,” she said.

Raby and her neighbors were galvanized by a proposed development called Smooth Hollow, which they think could spell disaster for their quiet, agricultural community.

Application materials KPCW obtained through a public records request show the developer proposed 360 homes and 275,000 square feet of civic and commercial space. The new town would be built on land a couple blocks from the Wallsburg Town Hall.

It was one of four new applications from the Wasatch Back. The lieutenant governor’s office can only allow two applications to proceed each year. Smooth Hollow didn’t make the cut, but two other proposals in Wasatch County did. In January, landowners will have another chance to apply.

Supporters say the program is needed to help address Utah’s housing shortage: Each preliminary municipality must designate 10% of its homes as affordable.

Wallsburg residents are advocating for lawmakers to change or repeal the preliminary municipality law, which passed in 2024.

Town Councilmember Pete Nielsen said Wallsburg isn’t the place for a new town.

“It’s OK to have property rights,” he said. “But when it starts impacting everybody else in the community, that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Wallsburg local Tom Hicken was worried about the town’s water supply.

“Is there nobody that will actually pay any attention to the reality on the ground?” he said. “Because if this goes through, they will not be able to fill their pipes.”

Residents also raised concerns about roads and other infrastructure.

Bob Morrison lives in Heber City near the site of Wasatch Highlands, one of the applications that was accepted. He urged state lawmakers to listen to locals over lobbyists.

“My fear is, the developers have so much power,” he said. “You guys need to fight the developers, because they’re the ones with the big money.”

Utah Sen. Keven Stratton, a Republican representing Wasatch and Utah counties, invited county and town leaders to share resolutions opposing the pilot program. He also asked residents to be ready to speak up at the Capitol.

“Quite frankly, we have a train wreck, and we’ve got to fix it,” he said.

After the meeting, residents flocked to join committees and sign a letter to the governor.

Wasatch County locals aren’t the only ones upset about preliminary municipalities. In Grand County, Moab-area residents are suing over the program, arguing the law is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, two preliminary municipalities in Wasatch County are in the early stages of the incorporation process.

Wasatch Highlands would include hundreds of homes east of Heber. The developer, Philo, previously brought the proposal to both the Heber City and Wasatch County councils, without success. Now Philo is pursuing a different route to realize the plans.

A population committee found Wasatch Highlands would have about 2,200 residents when complete.

Near the Utah County border, Bear Canyon had to resubmit its paperwork to pursue plans for a “resort community” with about 1,000 residential units. The proposal needs a population study next.

