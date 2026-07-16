Summit County roads, Parleys Canyon lanes close overnight through July

Summit County drivers may experience lane closures and detours Friday night as crews repave roads in and around Kimball Junction.

Newpark Boulevard and Silver Creek Road in Silver Creek Estates will close at 10 p.m. Friday. The repaving work is expected to be completed by Saturday morning.

Also Friday, the Utah Department of Transportation says crews will repave the east side of state Route 224 and remove the old northbound lane striping.

Starting Monday, there will be two left turn lanes onto westbound Ute Boulevard from state Route 224 in Kimball Junction.

Saturday, Parleys Canyon will be reduced to one lane in both directions near the Mt. Aire exit from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for bridge inspection.

UDOT says drivers can also expect delayed and nightly lane closures on Interstate 80 from Mountain Dell Reservoir to Lambs Canyon for the paving project.

UDOT will also begin a new pavement preservation project on state Route 224 July 20.

The project will resurface about a mile of road between the Marsac Roundabout and state Route 248 in Park City. The city advises drivers to prepare for delays and shifting traffic patterns.