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Local News Hour

Deadline for Leadership Class 33 applications is Aug. 21

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 27, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt
KPCW
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt

Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt discusses the upcoming Aug. 21 deadline to apply for Class 33. Now in its 32nd year, the leadership program focuses on civic training, leadership development, and community connections. It meets monthly and includes a five-day City Tour in May. Open houses for interested locals are set for Aug. 3 and 8 at the Park City Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. The program is tuition-free but has a $1,200 travel cost for the City Tour. Van Hartesvelt highlights the importance of community involvement and the program's impact, noting participants report significant improvements in their leadership and public speaking skills as well as an understanding of local government functions. Employers are encouraged to support employees in the program, which meets on Mondays from 3 to 9 p.m.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher