High Uinta lakes temporarily close for water treatment

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will temporarily close two High Uinta waterbodies in August to help restore native fish species.

Wildlife biologists will treat the Fall Creek drainage and North Fork Sheep Creek with the natural substance rotenone to remove non-native fish.

It comes from the roots of a tropical plant and is a respiratory toxin to fish. The DWR says it is not dangerous to people, pets or other wildlife.

The treatments will allow native cutthroat trout to be restored.

The Fall Creek drainage will be closed Aug. 3-6. North Fork Sheep Creek follows Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

People won’t be allowed in the water or to use it for drinking. All hiking trails and other access points will remain open.