Summit County Fair returns with free shuttle, rodeo, carnival

Opening day features the fair’s popular sold-out Demolition Derby. Fair manager Tyler Orgill said while many events begin next week, Saturday will feature food vendors, a spirits garden and live music by local Maddie Wilson from 5-7:30 p.m.

The fair reopens Tuesday when residents can enter their home arts, fine arts and 4H exhibitions for a chance to win a blue ribbon.

“If you've made a quilt, if your kids have made crafts throughout the summer, there's a category for everything,” Orgill said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 28. “If you have any questions, get on our website, and we have a liaison that you can call and ask. We’re not going to turn anything away. We love the participation from the community. We love seeing what everybody's been working on.”

The exhibits open to the public Thursday.

This year, Summit County is offering free transportation from the Kimball Junction Transit Center to the fairgrounds in Coalville with buses running every hour.

FULL INTERVIEW: Tyler Orgill Listen • 9:50

“We partnered with High Valley Transit, so we're excited to be providing that free transportation for particular events, the demolition derby, and the three nights of our PRCA rodeo, and then all throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 8, we'll be providing transportation,” he said. “So, you can come out for our parade, you can come out and watch the live entertainment, eat at the food vendors, see our commercial vendors, do a little bit of shopping, and see the livestock show. So just see everything that's going on out here, and you can you can load up at the Kimball Junction Transit Center and ride over here for free.”

Activities expand Wednesday with the Little Buckaroo Rodeo at 6 p.m., the Youth Pet Fest and the opening of the carnival rides. The Junior Livestock show begins Thursday and the ticketed PRCA Rodeo is Aug. 6-8 at 8 p.m.

Leslie Thatcher The Summit County Fair's Junior Livestock sale will be held Aug. 8, 2026.

Orgill estimated as many as 30,000 people will attend the fair this year.

The county adopted its fair master plan in 2017 and since then has invested $15 million in improvements, including the Ledges Event Center and a new livestock building. Future projects include renovating the grandstand seating and increasing the arena fence height.

Click here for more information and the full schedule.

