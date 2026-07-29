Summit County issues drift smoke advisory as wildfires burn across Utah

Summit County has issued a drift smoke advisory as winds bring in smoke from a wildfire in southwestern Millard County.

The state’s largest uncontained fire, the Wide Mouth 2 Fire, has grown to nearly 4,400 acres since reported Monday. It’s between Fillmore and Beaver along I-15.

Summit County officials expect smoke to hang in the area for the next few days. The health department recommends limiting time outdoors, especially sensitive groups.

No fires are burning in Summit or Wasatch counties right now. Fire officials ask residents not to report a fire unless they see flames or a defined smoke column.

Utah has recorded nearly 690 wildfires so far this year with more than half caused by humans. That’s compared to the 694 fires Utah saw by this time last year.

The Wasatch Back is under Stage 2 fire restrictions which prohibit all open flames.

For the latest Summit County non-emergency fire updates residents can text SCFIRE to 91896.