Parents remember Park City stabbing victim after man charged with murder

Summit County prosecutors officially charged Austin Kenneth Garceau, 38, with murder July 29.

The Salt Lake County man is being held without bail in connection with the July 24 Park City stabbing death of 34-year-old Damon Enman.

Enman’s mom, Heather Thorstenson, said she and her husband, Jim Thorstenson, were shocked to hear of their son’s death and feel some comfort now that Garceau has been charged.

“I feel better knowing that he's been arrested, that, you know, there are consequences to our actions,” she told KPCW.

Enman lived in Salt Lake County. His parents said he was meeting friends at a Park City house one of them rented in the 500 block of Deer Valley Drive on July 24.

At 8:30 a.m., Enman called 911 from that house.

Court documents show Enman said “Austin” told him he was going to kill him and then stabbed him. During the call, male voices could be heard repeatedly yelling “Austin, stop!”

Park City Police officers later identified that man as Garceau.

Charging documents say three other people were in the home during the stabbing. They told police Garceau called Enman a “reptilian” and then attacked him.

Enman was taken to a Salt Lake hospital where he died from his injuries. New charging documents show a preliminary medical exam found he was stabbed more than 10 times.

His father said the media reports of his son’s death have been overwhelming.

“I was watching a news article just the other day, and I was like, ‘This is a tragic story,’” he said. “Then I had to like kind of remind myself that wait, this is our story.”

The parents said they also feel for Garceau, his family and the witnesses.

“We've never had any anger about it. It's just been sadness,” Heather Thorstenson said. “We don't know for sure, but it sounds like maybe Austin was, that there were drugs involved … I just feel sad for him. I feel sad that he made a decision to do something that affected everyone's lives.”

Authorities have not confirmed if substances were involved.

The Thorstensons said their son had struggled with addiction for years and had recently graduated from a recovery program.

“We've been just amazed and so proud of all the hard work he's put in,” his mother said. “He's been clean and testing clean and just doing a really good job of getting his life on track.”

Since Enman’s death, his parents said they’ve received an outpouring of love and support. Dozens of friends have posted tributes on social media. Many call Enman by his nickname, “Dae,” and reference his infectious smile.

Jim Thorstenson said it’s clear their son had a positive impact on many people.

“He had this ability to make people feel special and feel heard because he would genuinely listen to people and hear them and make them feel special,” he said.

Garceau's initial appearance in 3rd District Court is July 30 at noon.