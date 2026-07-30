Interim Park City Day School head to focus on diversity, community

Park City Day School announced Dan Vorenberg as the interim head of school for the 2026-2027 year July 22.

Vorenberg brings 47 years of education experience to the independent school.

His priorities for the students from preschool to 8th grade include strengthening and diversifying the school community and expanding access for families.

The school’s operational style gives leaders flexibility to make changes, including offering more financial aid.

“There are issues of access that we can address,” Vorenberg said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 29. “We can really build a sense of community where we all don’t look the same, we all don’t come from the same background, we all don’t live in the same house. There’s a real sense of connectivity through that.”

That connection is necessary into adulthood, Vorenberg said.

“More than just race and ethnicity, I think every time we can sign up a new faculty or a new family, we add to the diversity,” Vorenberg said. “I think there’s a strong commitment to recognizing that, you know, without being too philosophical, if we can’t learn together, we’re going to have to live together.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Day School's interim head Dan Vorenberg Listen • 14:51

As he transitions into this new role, he also plans to examine how the school uses technology without allowing it to replace in-person learning.

“We have a lot of different mechanisms right now to develop knowledge,” he said. “I’m not sure we’re really good at developing wisdom. I think the best way to do that is come together, three dimensions, sit, work through a problem together, understand perspective.”

Vorenberg said he’s not looking to be the long-term head of school. Instead, he hopes his experience will assist the administration in its search for a tenured leader.

“I thought I could bring some experience, help work with the board, work with very talented faculty and staff,” Vorenberg said. “And really deepen sort of a sense of what we mean by community and learning community for a year. And really, I think the interim's No. 1 job is to make it the most attractive long-term headship for another candidate.”

Park City Day School has not announced a timeline for selecting its next head of school.

