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Local News Hour

Summit Land Conservancy wraps Hoytsville conservation easement

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:13 AM MDT
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.
Cheryl Fox
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.

Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox discusses the completed conservation easement that will protect a 2,800-acre working ranch east of Hoytsville. The agreement is part of a larger conservation effort that has protected over 15,000 acres since 2023. Fox says the conservancy plans to protect additional lands, including a 4,800-acre project pending federal approval. She says many more projects are in the works. Upcoming Summit Land events include hops hikes, Mindful Mondays, and a moonshine adventure. The annual Hoppy Hour is also set for Sept. 24, with Offset Bier's brewer taking over the task of making beer from wild hops. Fox says the annual Blue Sky Bash fundraiser was a success, raising funds through a sparkly jacket auction. Future plans involve participating in volunteer days and conferences, with more easements expected to close in August.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher