Leadership Park City Alumni Association plans events through year’s end

The annual alumni membership dues cost $100 and cover admission to monthly events.

Board President Frank Lynch said summer and fall events are already on the schedule.

“We're going to do a quarterly coffee,” Lynch said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” July 29. “Allison Williams, who's in the current class and works over at Lucky Ones, reached out the other day and said, ‘Hey, can we have it here?’ So, what a great place to start. That's going to be on Sept. 2. The next one that we’re just sort of working out is a behind-the-scenes at KPCW. Come in and check out how it all works. We've done behind the scenes over at the Egyptian. I think that went really well.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Betsy Wallace and Frank Lynch Listen • 11:47

Then Sept. 26, the alumni group will get together in Brighton Estates.

“Brighton Estates is an amazing event. It's early on a Saturday afternoon, so about 3 o'clock, and when the leaves are changing, and it’s just beautiful. It's up at the Fisher property. It's just an amazing event. I know sometimes it's harder to get to, but it's going to be very family friendly. So, we're encouraging anybody who's interested this year to come.”

Board Treasurer Betsy Wallace said the Oct. 15 All X speaker series will feature three alumni who share their leadership experiences.

Nov. 5 the association will host line dancing lessons at The Cabin on Main Street.

The group ends the year with its annual holiday potluck, one of its largest events. It will be Dec. 10 at a private home.

Wallace said the board is also exploring ways to strengthen the organization’s finances by transitioning to a different nonprofit designation that would make it eligible for grants and tax-deducible donations.

"We're a 501(c)(4), not a 501(c)(3)," Wallace said. "A 501(c)(3) allows donors to take a tax deduction. As a 501(c)(4) alumni association, membership fees aren't tax deductible. We're looking at whether we can transition to a 501(c)(3) so we can pursue grants and sponsorships, provide greater value to members and offer tax-deductible contributions. We're working on that."