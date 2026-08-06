UDOT launches electric aircraft for test run across Utah

The hybrid plane, named EEL, from American manufacturer and startup Ampaire flew from Salt Lake City to Cedar City Thursday.

The trip was the first of several demonstration flights planned through the Utah Department of Transportation’s uFLY initiative.

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The project brings together five western states, industry leaders and research institutions to advance air mobility technologies.

By leveraging the West’s diverse geography of mountains and deserts, the program provides a real-world proving ground to test and evaluate new emerging aviation technologies in real-world conditions.

Ampaire’s hybrid aircraft have flown more than 35,000 miles, which is the equivalent of flying from New York to London roughly seven times.