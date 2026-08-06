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UDOT launches electric aircraft for test run across Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:36 PM MDT
Ampaire's hybrid plane, EEL, sits outside a hangar.
Utah Department of Transportation
Ampaire's hybrid plane, EEL, sits outside a hangar.

Utah’s first hybrid-electric aircraft took its inaugural trip this week, flying from Salt Lake to Cedar City.

The hybrid plane, named EEL, from American manufacturer and startup Ampaire flew from Salt Lake City to Cedar City Thursday.

The trip was the first of several demonstration flights planned through the Utah Department of Transportation’s uFLY initiative.

RELATED: Utah to test electric aircraft starting this summer

The project brings together five western states, industry leaders and research institutions to advance air mobility technologies.

By leveraging the West’s diverse geography of mountains and deserts, the program provides a real-world proving ground to test and evaluate new emerging aviation technologies in real-world conditions.

Ampaire’s hybrid aircraft have flown more than 35,000 miles, which is the equivalent of flying from New York to London roughly seven times.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver