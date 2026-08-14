Jeremy Ranch cabin added to national historic register

The National Park Service has added a historic cabin on Summit County’s 910 Ranch to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Jeremy Ranch Stone Cabin was built around 1890 and served as a seasonal shelter for ranch hands managing the Jeremy family’s large sheep herds in East Canyon.

Constructed from local sandstone using pioneer-era craftsmanship, the cabin is the only surviving structure associated with Jeremy Ranch and represents more than 70 years of sheep ranching history.

The cabin now sits on the protected 910 Ranch conservation easement.

Summit County is restoring the building to make it structurally sound.

The national register listing opens the door to additional preservation grant funding for the restoration.

The Jeremy Ranch Stone Cabin is one of more than 100 registered places listed in Summit County.