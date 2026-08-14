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Jeremy Ranch cabin added to national historic register

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 14, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
The Jeremy Ranch Stone Cabin is seen on the 910 Ranch Aug. 5, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Jeremy Ranch Stone Cabin is seen on the 910 Ranch Aug. 5, 2026.

The historic cabin on Summit County's 910 Ranch joins the more than 100 historic buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Park Service has added a historic cabin on Summit County’s 910 Ranch to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Jeremy Ranch Stone Cabin was built around 1890 and served as a seasonal shelter for ranch hands managing the Jeremy family’s large sheep herds in East Canyon.

Constructed from local sandstone using pioneer-era craftsmanship, the cabin is the only surviving structure associated with Jeremy Ranch and represents more than 70 years of sheep ranching history.

The cabin now sits on the protected 910 Ranch conservation easement.

Summit County is restoring the building to make it structurally sound.

The national register listing opens the door to additional preservation grant funding for the restoration.

The Jeremy Ranch Stone Cabin is one of more than 100 registered places listed in Summit County.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver