© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations

Officials warn public to stay out of Rocky Canyon Fire area

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM MDT
Photos of the burn scars left by the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 13, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Photos of the burn scars left by the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 13, 2026.

As Summit County residents return home near the Rocky Canyon Fire, officials are asking them to steer clear of firefighting operations.

Henefer-area locals were allowed to return home Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, while the fight against the Rocky Canyon Fire continues.

“Just because evacuations have been lifted, this is not an invitation to come into the fire area,” said Jason Bullough, who’s part of the U.S. Forest Service team responding to the Rocky Canyon Fire.

At a community meeting Thursday evening, Bullough said when residents enter the closed area, it endangers firefighters and slows operations.

“We’ve had to divert several tanker drops over the last couple days because of community members that are in there,” he said. “So, let’s just please stay out of there. I can’t emphasize enough that we are going to be in there for a while.”

Full Interview: Sierra Hellstrom

The wildfire has burned nearly 16,000 acres in Summit and Morgan counties since it sparked Aug. 7. It is 40% contained as of Friday morning.

The fire has been burning very hot, and Bullough said it will likely require weeks of work.

Fire incident manager Sierra Hellstrom said ground crews are imperative to extinguish a wildfire.

“Water cools a fire, and retardant slows a fire,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 13. “But similar to your campfire, if you just pour some water on a big, flaming fire, it’s not going to put it out – it’s that drowning and stirring and drowning and stirring that puts fire out, and so that’s what we’re doing right now.”

About 300 people have been fighting the Rocky Canyon Fire.

Henefer residents are still at the “set” level of the “Ready, Set, Go” evacuation system, meaning they should have their vehicles packed with the essentials in case they need to leave at a moment’s notice.

The north end of East Canyon State Park in Morgan County remained evacuated as of Friday. The area is inaccessible because of road closures.
Tags
Summit County WildfiresRocky Canyon Fire
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler