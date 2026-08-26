6th annual Heber drag show to raise money for local nonprofits

With the backdrop of Mount Timpanogos, six Utah-based drag queens will take the stage at a backyard in Daniel.

Not Your Mama’s Backyard Drag Show organizer and producer Josh Knight says it started six years ago as a one-night-only show in his yard with 100 people. Now, the event has grown to a two-night affair with more than 400 people attending.

Knight says last year’s show helped the group to donate $13,500 across three charities.

This year, proceeds will go to Cavalier Crazy Rescue in Salt Lake City and MenHealing, a Salt Lake-based organization that helps male survivors of sexual abuse.

The 21-and-older show begins at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, rain or shine. Tickets are available online.