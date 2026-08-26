6th annual Heber drag show to raise money for local nonprofits
Heber’s annual backyard drag show will raise money to help survivors of sexual abuse.
With the backdrop of Mount Timpanogos, six Utah-based drag queens will take the stage at a backyard in Daniel.
Not Your Mama’s Backyard Drag Show organizer and producer Josh Knight says it started six years ago as a one-night-only show in his yard with 100 people. Now, the event has grown to a two-night affair with more than 400 people attending.
Knight says last year’s show helped the group to donate $13,500 across three charities.
This year, proceeds will go to Cavalier Crazy Rescue in Salt Lake City and MenHealing, a Salt Lake-based organization that helps male survivors of sexual abuse.
The 21-and-older show begins at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, rain or shine. Tickets are available online.