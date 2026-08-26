Utah Gov. orders flags lowered after death of country music legend Dolly Parton
The iconic country singer died Aug. 25 at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Dolly Parton.
The country singer from Tennessee died Aug 25 after a long battle with cancer.
Flags have been at half-staff honoring two pilots killed while battling the Widemouth 2 Fire and will now remain lowered until sunset Sept. 1.