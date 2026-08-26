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Utah Gov. orders flags lowered after death of country music legend Dolly Parton

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:30 PM MDT
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city with its flags lowered to half staff.

The iconic country singer died Aug. 25 at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Dolly Parton.

The country singer from Tennessee died Aug 25 after a long battle with cancer.

Flags have been at half-staff honoring two pilots killed while battling the Widemouth 2 Fire and will now remain lowered until sunset Sept. 1.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver