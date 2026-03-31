Dakota Pacific rebrands as ‘Six Ridge,’ renames Kimball Junction development

KPCW Dakota Pacific Real Estate's website landing page explains the new name to visitors.

The Salt Lake City-based real estate company began rebranding itself about two weeks ago.

In a LinkedIn post, the developer formerly called Dakota Pacific Real Estate explained “Six Ridge” refers to the states where it is conducting most of its business: Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Colorado and Arizona.

CEO Marc Stanworth says the company is refocusing on the Mountain West.

“The name change is about clarity,” he said in an email to KPCW. “Versus a broader Midwest to West Coast mandate earlier in the firm's history.”

To many Snyderville Basin residents, the Dakota Pacific name is synonymous with a controversial project in Kimball Junction.

That development is getting a new name too: Altus Park City.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott says the Altus name was inspired by a county social media post about the old railroad station and tunnel at Parley’s Summit.

A Summit County staff report says Six Ridge submitted early sketches for the first 155 units of affordable housing in the neighborhood on March 23.

Site work, such as leveling and grading, was visible on the property next to the former Skullcandy building near the end of March. The former audio company headquarters also has a new name — the PEAK Center.

The Utah Department of Transportation has added Kimball Junction lane additions to its six-year to-do list. Once UDOT fully funds the project, the developer can get final permits for the first 170 units of workforce housing.

The project’s development agreement says another 130 units can get permits one year after UDOT allocates funding. And once UDOT awards a construction contract, another 200 units will be unlocked.

Project manager Becky Stromness told KPCW in February UDOT is tentatively scheduled to begin accepting bids near the end of 2027. The road design process is expected to take until at least 2028.

Six Ridge is allowed to start on another 200 units of housing once UDOT breaks ground on traffic improvements.

Once construction is complete, the developer is allowed to build everything else. Altus includes 885 units of housing in all, a fraction of which Summit County will own.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.